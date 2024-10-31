‘Gossip Girl’ Alum Ed Westwick & Wife Amy Jackson Expecting First Child

Getty Images

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson are having a baby!

The couple stepped out for a Vuori flagship store opening in London last night (see photo above), before announcing the pregnancy news on Instagram with a series of professional black and white maternity pics.

In the photos, Jackson wears a floor-length white gown that shows off her growing baby bump, while Ed wears a white T-shirt and black pants.

In one photo they embrace, while in another they walk together. A third pic has Ed smiling and lovingly touching her belly.

The couple chose to share the news on Halloween and dropped two black hearts in the caption.

This is Ed’s first child, and Amy’s second. She shares son, Andreas, 4, with ex-fiancé George Panayiotou.

The baby news comes after Westwick and Jackson tied the knot twice in August.

People magazine reported at the time, that the couple said “I do” at an intimate ceremony at the Connaught Hotel in London on August 9, before throwing a destination wedding in Italy on August 24. See the photos!

More than 200 guests gathered on the Amalfi Coast to celebrate the stars’ nuptials, and Andreas was in the wedding party!

Westwick made his way down the aisle — to the James Brown hit "I Got You (I Feel Good)” — with Andreas as his best man, along with Ed’s friend Mike.

The actor told People, "We both wanted [Andreas] to be an integral part of this special moment. He walked down the aisle with me, carried the rings and waited for his mother with me."

Amy added, "I think it’s a really beautiful way to honor their bond and make sure he feels part of our celebration."

They later talked about their future together and wanted to expand their family.

"For me, [marrying Westwick] means having a life partner to adventure with, to share love and support, to create a beautiful family and to have each other's backs throughout all of life's moments," Jackson said. "It's about building a future together and creating endless memories, knowing that we are a team through it all."

Westwick added, "This all represents a new level of energy for a new adventure — the best one you can possibly have.”

Jackson said of having more kids, "I adore how Ed is with my son Andreas, and I can't wait to see him as a father one day, too."