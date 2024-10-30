Jenn Tran & Sasha Farber on Dating Rumors & Their ‘Amazing Chemistry’ (Exclusive)

Disney/Christopher Willard

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber spoke to “Extra” on an emotional evening after their Halloween Nightmares week elimination on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Jenn shared that she was happy with what she accomplished and grateful for the amazing teacher she had in Sasha.

“I am so proud,” she said, “I've never danced before, and to be able to do the things that we've been doing for the past seven weeks, I am so grateful I had such an amazing teacher to teach me and have the patience to teach me all those things… It just shows that if you put your mind to anything, you can do it, not even dancing but just, like, the stage fright of it all.”

Sasha shared, “It feels like it was fate that we got together, and we met at the airport and danced and, you know, I feel like she has grown so much as a dancer and I'm so proud of her. Tonight was a really hard dance, and, you know, she put in so much hard work through injuries, through being sick… through tears, and she didn't want to stop. She's like, ‘I want to keep going, I want to keep going,’ and, you know, it showed on the dancefloor. She left it all there.”

Jenn and Sasha also reacted to all the dating rumors, with Sasha playing coy but admitting they have “amazing chemistry.”

Farber insisted, “I live a very private life,” and Tran teased, “I know where you live.”

Sasha continued, “I wanted her journey to be purely about dance. It wasn't about a showmanship. Yeah, we have amazing chemistry and… you could see that through our dancing.”

When asked if they were shutting down the dating romance rumors, Jenn grinned and said, “Yeah, we just shut those down.”

Farber and Tran smiled at each other and Jenn repeated, “We really shut those down.”