Teri Garr, Star of 'Young Frankenstein' & 'Tootsie,' Dies at 79

Getty Images

Teri Garr, an actor revered for her comedy chops who specialized in uniquely neurotic supporting roles, has died at 79.

An Oscar nominee, Garr appeared in a slew of iconic films, including Francis Ford Coppola's "The Conversation," the Mel Brooks farce "Young Frankenstein," "Oh, God!," Steven Spielberg's "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," "Tootsie," the "Black Stallion" movies, and Martin Scorsese's "After Hours."

THR revealed that Garr died Tuesday, 22 years after first announcing she had multiple sclerosis. She was just over a month shy of 80.