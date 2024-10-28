Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Adele and Céline Dion were left in tears after sharing an emotional hug at the “Hello” singer’s Las Vegas residency on Saturday.

As she sang “When We Were Young,” Adele found Dion in the crowd and the women embraced. Céline then held Adele’s face in her hands as they shared some brief words before the 56-year-old went on to hold Adele’s hand in hers.

As Adele walked away, the “Rolling in the Deep” singer wiped away tears, and Dion put her face in her hands and was comforted by those next to her, believed to be her twins Nelson and Eddy Angélil.

Making it especially emotional, Adele was performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, where Céline had her residency for 16 years.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

During that time, Adele even came to see Dion in 2018, and the women both wrote about it on Instagram afterward.

Dion wrote at the time, “Wasn’t able to do all my shows, but was thrilled that Adele came to one of them… I love her so much!!”

While Adele shared a photo in a Céline T-shirt and posted, “Queen Celine! What a show, an absolute highlight of my life, thank you so much for the attention to your crowd and insane humor. Happy New Year lady x.”

In fact, Adele is such a super fan that she confessed during her 73 Questions with Vogue in 2021 that she has a piece of Céline’s chewed gum framed! The keepsake was given to her by James Corden after Céline did “Carpool Karaoke” with him.

Meanwhile, Adele is planning to step away from music after her residency wraps in November.

She revealed at a Munich show in September, "I have 10 shows to do, but after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart."

Dion was also forced to step away from music a few years ago after being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome. She opened up about her health journey in the 2024 documentary “I Am: Céline Dion,” and has slowly returned to public life, even performing at the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics in July.