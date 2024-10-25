Celebrity News October 25, 2024
Watch ‘Extra’ Get Scared at Six Flags Fright Fest Extreme!
Looking for fun things to do for Halloween?
Scary mazes are the way to go if you like a good fright!
“Extra’s” Melvin Robert visited Six Flags Magic Mountain for its Fright Fest Extreme. He and brave producer David took a terrifying trip though new Conjuring Universe Haunted House.
Six Flags Magic Mountain is California's largest haunt, with 11 haunted houses, nine scare zones, and plenty of monster-tainment.
