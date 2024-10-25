Robert Englund & Heather Langenkamp on ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Fandom (Exclusive)

Zade Rosenthal - © 1984 - New Line Cinema Entertainment

Robert Englund and Heather Langenkamp are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their iconic film “A Nightmare on Elm Street.”

“Extra” spoke with Robert and Heather, who reflected on the impact that the movie made on their lives and generations of fans!

Robert said, “I think we’re close to our third generation of fans now.”

Heather chimed in, “Maybe fourth. I met a great-grandmother.”

Robert and Heather have been friends since starring in the movie. She noted, “There’s nobody on the planet, who understands what it’s like to be in this franchise. We share a lot of that.”

The movie was made with a budget of just over $1 million and shot over the summer of 1984. As of today, the movie has grossed close to a half-billion dollars worldwide.

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” was Johnny Depp’s first acting gig — he played one of Freddy Krueger’s victims.

With its legions of loyal fans, Freddy’s fandom won’t be dying off anytime soon.

Heather shared, “I’ve seen it at least 20 times in a theater setting. At home, I’ve seen it, you know, dozens more.”