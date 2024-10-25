‘Bridgerton’ Star Nicola Coughlan Dating Actor 13 Years Younger

Getty Images

Nicola Coughlan, 37, and Jake Dunn, 24, enjoyed a night out in London!

After sparking rumors for months, the couple confirmed their romance with a date at an Irish bar.

As they left, Jake put his arm around her shoulders, and she reached up to hold his hand. See the pics.

The “Bridgerton” actress wore a black minidress and mustard sweater for the occasion, while the “Renegade Nell” actor sported a blue cap and baseball tee with maroon sleeves and green cargo pants.

In July, DeuxMoi reported the stars were spotted playing Scrabble at a bar in London.

Fast-forward to August, and Nicola and Jake were spotted at the All Points East music festival in London.

The relationship comes after fans had speculated Nicola was dating her “Bridgerton” co-star Luke Newton.

The stars play Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton in the series, and the third season focuses on their characters’ love story, sparking fan theories that the two were dating in real life.

In May, “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Nicola, who reacted to rumors that she was dating Luke.

Nicola shared, "We think it's really sweet. I think because we truly love each other... He is a really special person in my life, and I got to do this experience with him. I'll never get to do something like this again, on this scale... It's so nice having such a lovely friend that I can do all this with."