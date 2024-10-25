Amy Adams on Growing Chin Hairs to Bring ‘Deep Humanity’ to ‘Nightbitch’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Amy Adams, 50, spoke to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour as she was honored at Variety’s 2024 Power of Women: Los Angeles event.

She dished on her upcoming comedy-horror film “Nightbitch,” about a woman whose maternal instincts begin to manifest in canine form.

“I'm so proud of it, bringing mother to life and giving voice to that period of time which is so specific and so challenging and can create such conflict and ferocity. It's really fun to get to bring that to life,” she said.

Terri asked her about preparing for the role and how liberating it was to let her chin hairs grow and not care.

Laughing, Amy joked, “I do that anyway,” before adding on a serious note, “Part of what I wanted to bring to the character was deep humanity and when you are focused on other people you aren’t always paying attention to what is happening with yourself. So it was part of bringing the character to life with true authenticity.”

Plus, Adams opened up about her daughter Aviana, 14, saying she’s not pursuing acting “as of yet,” revealing, “she is exploring journalism.”