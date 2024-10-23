Netflix/Instagram

“Love Is Blind” star Hannah Jiles is opening up about her weight-loss journey and getting candid about her cosmetic procedures.

The 27-year-old spoke with Us Weekly, sharing that she was 220 lbs. at her heaviest. These days, she’s about 145.

When asked about her motivation for the weight loss, she teased, “It’s a lot [about] feeling better about myself and a little bit of revenge.”

Hannah said she has always struggled with weight, and that the COVID shutdown made things worse.

“Whether I was skinny or whether I was heavier, I just had problems. I like to eat. I like to binge-eat. I don’t like working out. During COVID, I gained a lot of weight, like a lot of people did. I was just feeling sorry for myself and never did anything about it, essentially,” she said.

The reality star was down to 175 lbs. when she appeared on the show, revealing, “And I had gotten liposuction, too, maybe, a year [or] a year and a half before the show, on my lower abdomen, my back, and my neck, thinking, ‘These are things that I don’t like, let’s change them.’ And then after the show, I was just like, ‘Okay, I do love myself, but I do think I could be fitter and healthier. I can be better and feel better.’”

Hannah found a link between her anxiety and her eating, explaining, “I eat to cope. After the show, I realized a lot of things. I got on anxiety medication, which I think really helped me. I don’t have as much anxiety, so I’m not anxiously eating.”

When “Love Is Blind” Season 7 premiered on Netflix in September, fans saw Hannah’s slimmed-down post-show body and thought she was on Ozempic.

Jiles shared, “I tried Ozempic in the spring. It was the generic version. I don’t know what it’s called, but I tried it for two weeks-ish. And for me, unfortunately, it just made me too sick. I couldn’t do it. It made me nauseous and made me want to vomit. I couldn’t eat food. I was like, ‘I’d rather be heavier than do this.’ But I think it’s an amazing thing. And if it didn’t make me sick, I definitely would’ve taken it, but I just couldn’t.”

Instead, she focused on how much she was eating and movement.

“It’s mainly portion control,” she said. “I didn’t really cut back on what I ate. I’ve done crash diets in the past. They don’t work for me. If I just eat what I normally eat [but] just eat a smaller portion, I’m okay. I try to eat protein. I don’t like cooking meat at home — it grosses me out — so I eat a lot of fish at home. It’s easier. I try to eat proteins and some greens. Thankfully, I’m not a picky eater. But then if I want french fries for dinner, then I’ll have french fries for dinner. I just balance it out.”

She doesn’t love exercise, but said, “I’ll go to Pilates every now and then. I have severe OCD, so I clean a lot, which is kind of like exercise.”

Hannah insisted, “It’s nothing crazy that I’ve done. Also, I’m a lot happier. And I think that really helps.”

She doesn’t weight herself daily. Jiles shared, “I weigh myself every two weeks. I don’t weigh myself any more than that. That’s just to keep track [and] to make sure I’m not going off the wagon.”

Since the show, Hannah’s had a few cosmetic procedures done, too, including lip filler, Botox in her forehead, and hair extensions.

“I haven’t got anything crazy done, but I’m very open to it [and] about it,” she said. “When I watch people on TV, the Kardashians, for example, and you’re like, ‘Oh, my God, these beauty standards,’ I could never. It’s like, ‘Well, they’ve got a lot of things done and that’s why.’ The weight loss changed my face a lot, but my lips wouldn’t look like this or I would have wrinkles on my forehead or my hair’s not this luscious. It’s fake stuff.”