Getty Images

Days after Liam Payne’s passing, his influencer girlfriend Kate Cassidy has broken her silence.

On Friday, Cassidy took to her Instagram Story to share her first words since his tragic death.

She wrote, “I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I ask and pray that you’ll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private.”

Kate made sure to thank people “for all of the kind words and love that has been sent my way.”

Cassidy ended her note with a message for Liam. She wrote, “Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam.”

The couple were together for two years.

Cassidy left Argentina just two days before Payne fell from the third floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel.

In some of his final Snapchats, Payne was seen spending time with Cassidy. Liam captioned one of the videos with, “Lovely day in Argentina.”

During their two weeks together in Argentina, they even documented their breakfast, captioning a video, “Waking up at 1pm everyday.” They also discussed their plans for the day, including polo and riding horses.

He shared another clip of him and Kate making silly faces, captioned, “Quality time 🥰.”

The videos were recorded previously.