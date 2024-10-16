Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Francesca Eastwood Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Getty Images

Over the weekend, actress Francesca Eastwood was arrested for domestic violence after an alleged physical altercation with a boyfriend.

Francesca is the daughter of actors Clint Eastwood, 94, and Frances Fisher, 72.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Francesca and the unidentified man were driving around Beverly Hills when they got into an argument that turned physical.

According to the outlet, a call was placed to the police, who advised the man to drive to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

In a statement, Beverly Hills Police Department lieutenant Andrew Myers told People magazine on Tuesday, “Officers conducted an investigation, and based on statements and injuries, Francesca Ruth Fisher Eastwood of Los Angeles was arrested for a felony, PC 273.5 — Domestic Violence, and was booked at BHPD Jail.”

Online records indicate that Francesca was later released after posting $50,000 bail.

Francesca’s next movie is “Juror No. 2,” which is directed by her dad.

Her other acting credits include “Jersey Boys,” “The Vault,” “Old,” and “Clawfoot.”