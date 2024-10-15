‘Hitpig’ Takes Fun to New Heights in This Exclusive Clip from the New Kids’ Movie

“Extra” has an exclusive clip from the new animated movie “Hitpig”!

In the clip, we see bounty hunter Hitpig and Pickles, the elephant he’s supposed to be bringing home, having fun in the clouds.

The pair are bouncing from hot air balloon to hot air ballon and Pickles tells Hitpig, “I like your style. You don’t show it, but you know how to have fun.”

In the movie, Hitpig (Jason Sudeikis) hunts down runaway pets and brings them back to their owners. He’s agreed to help a maniacal Vegas showman (Rainn Wilson) get Pickles (Lilly Singh) back for a whopping $1 million. Hitpig, however, seems to become friends with the elephant instead.