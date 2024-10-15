Barbara Palvin’s Hubby Dylan Sprouse Made Signs for Victoria’s Secret Show (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Barbara Palvin will be strutting her stuff on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show with her husband Dylan Sprouse cheering her on!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Barbara backstage while she was getting her hair and makeup done.

She said, “He’s coming to the show. He’s coming prepared — he made some signs that he’s going to be holding up. When we shot the video, he always wants to steal my robe so I was like, ‘All right, if you want to steal, you got to be in the video.’”

It might be hard for Barbara to spot Dylan in the crowd at the show. She explained while squinting, “You’re blinded by the light, really, so you’re trying to find your loved one in the crowd, but then you would have look like this… So you kind of just, you know, just focus on which direction you’re going to walk.”

Hours later, Mona spoke with Dylan, who showed off posters of their pets. He joked, “I’m not much of an arts and crafts guy, so you can tell it’s not really done great. You can see I went to Staples and I actually, while I was cutting the cardboard, I, like, pinched a nerve in my thumb, which is how I know I’m getting old, so now I have no feeling in my thumb.”

Dylan raved about his wife, saying, “She’s worked incredibly hard. I don’t know if I want to give up all of her secrets but yeah, she’s been working harder than she has in a very, very, long time for this… She’s done her due diligence. I’m really proud of her.”

Sprouse is “excited” to see Palvin walked the runway, bringing the attention back to his posters. He said, “That’s kind of why I brought these, I mean, they’re like pom-poms, essentially.”