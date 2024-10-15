Alessandra Ambrosio Calls Victoria’s Secret Runway Return ‘Dream Come True’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

An OG Angel is getting her wings back!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Alessandra Ambrosio, who called it a “dream come true again” to be back at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Alessandra noted, “My last show was seven years ago in China and truly, I never thought I was going to walk this runaway ever again… It’s really nice to be here. I’m like, ‘I can’t believe I’m doing this again,’ but the energy is electrifying and it’s just so fun to see the girls, to get this nice reunion back.”

Alessandra added, “There’s so many generations here, so I really just love all that.”

Ambrosio was back in the classic Victoria’s Secret robe. She said, “It’s fun. It’s exciting. I think that’s what life is all about. It’s like there’s amazing surprises that happen to us and you just got to live through it and say thank you and be grateful and just have a good time.”

Alessandra is one of the OGs; so, have any of the young models come to her for advice? She answered, “All the girls here are pro… They’ve been doing it for a long time and if I had to give any advice, just have fun, just have a great time in there, ’cause it goes really quick.”