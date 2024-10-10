Nicola Coughlan on 'Unbelievable' Response to 'Bridgerton' Season 3 (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Bridgerton” star Nicola Coughlan chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi as she celebrated her TIME100 Next honor in NYC.

She spoke about how special it was that Shonda Rhimes wrote the TIME piece honoring her.

“It's overwhelming… I'm sure everyone that's here tonight in some way feels, like, inadequate and not worthy of the honor. When Shonda Rhimes, who is such a legend and has changed the landscape of television and women's roles on television, diversity in television, says such kind things about you, I'll remember it forever. It's amazing.”

One moment that stuck out to her was when Shonda said it’s “the beginning” for Nicola. “I’ve been working for such a long time and to have someone like that go, ‘You got more to go,’ is really, really lovely.”

Nicola also reacted to the “unbelievable” reception that the latest season has received.

“We sort of never expected to get the numbers that we did,” Coughlan said. “You know, season one came out during COVID and was this sensation, but the fact that people loved it so much and you know seeing all the videos of like the carriage scene and everything, the way it captured the imagination is so, so, so wonderful.”