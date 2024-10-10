First Look at ‘Operation Undercover’

“Extra” has an exclusive first look at ID’s “Operation Undercover,” which is an adrenaline-fueled new series that takes viewers inside real-life, discreet operations run by police to keep communities across the country safe.

The six-episode series is led by former undercover agent Lou Valoze, who in his 26-year career has faced the Chicago mob, outlaw biker gangs, and domestic terrorists. Now, he brings his expertise to agents who are leading high stakes operations of their own.

The show offers exclusive, unprecedented access to undercover stings targeting arms dealers, drug suppliers, human traffickers, and various criminal enterprises.