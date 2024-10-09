Sandra Bullock & Keanu Reeves Reunite for ‘Speed’ 30th Anniversary

Jared Cowan for Beyond Fest at American Cinematheque at Egyptian Theatre

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves were together again for a 30th-anniversary screening of “Speed”!

The special showing took place at Beyond Fest on October 8 at the Egyptian Theatre in L.A.

Director Jan de Bont joined the stars for a special Q&A about the edge-of-your seat thrill ride that debuted in 1994.

In the movie, a former police officer turned bad guy (Dennis Hopper) plants a bomb on a city bus in Los Angeles. If the bus goes under 50 miles per hour, it will explode. Sandra’s character, passenger Annie Porter, ends up behind the wheel, while Keanu plays LAPD SWAT bomb disposal officer Jack Traven, who boards the bus to help her.

During the Q&A, the cast was asked if they knew they had something special when making the film.

Reeves replied, “We knew we were doing something whacky,” as the crowd laughed.

Bullock joked, “I was behind the wheel of a projectile, so I was just happy to be alive at the end of the day.”

She continued, “I mean, I was new to the whole game, so I wasn’t aware of what was happening or what felt right or what was not supposed to feel a certain way… You’re just in it.”

The Oscar winner said in spite of being a “newbie,” she knew they had something special.

“When we were smashing into things, we were smashing into those things. We were given the benefit in real time… It was special. Not even just in retrospect, but it felt really genuine.”

Jan also praised their chemistry, saying, “What they did for me... is just unbelievable. But the relationship that these two created together is absolutely amazing. And seeing it back on the screen tonight, it was so real. They were absolutely perfect.”

Keanu was asked about initially turning down the film, but said meeting “mad genius” de Bont convinced him.