Brooks Nader on Getting Sexy ‘Secret Tattoo’ with Gleb Savchenko (Exclusive)

Disney/Eric McCandless

Everyone continues talking about “Dancing with the Stars” partners Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko’s romance off the dance floor!

“Extra” spoke with Brooks and Gleb after they danced a sexy, tongue-touching cha cha on Hair Metal Night.

They performed in a front of rock legend Gene Simmons, who was a guest judge.

Nader admitted, “We were nervous, obviously, because the pressure is on. I mean, he is a legend and he defines rock and roll, so we had to really bring it.”

They impressed Gene, who tried to give them their first 10, though his score was already locked in at a 9.

Gleb noted, “I was actually shocked and I was like, ‘A 10? What!’”

“We spoke to him later and he said, the most important was to get into the character and have fun,” Savchenko went on.

They addressed all the romance buzz, saying they’re “hanging out” and “having a blast.”

All the chatter about their relationship isn’t bothering them, though! Brooks commented, “We love it all, it’s all a blessing, and we’re having a lot of fun. I do like that this week, we proved to people that I can actually dance because that was a big thing with everybody. ‘Okay, she’s distracted, she’s in this showmance, she likes Gleb too much.’ It was all background noise to us when we got on the dance floor.”

Earlier this week, the two were spotted packing on the PDA at a tattoo shop. She said, “We got tattoos. I’ve never gotten a tattoo — it was my first tattoo.”

When asked if Gleb talked her into it, Brooks answered, “It was, like, kind of my idea, actually. He’s actually removing all his tattoos, and he added one.”

Nader didn’t reveal where she got her tattoo, saying, “I’d have to kill you! It’s our secret tattoo, and it’s like people have secret handshakes — we have a secret tattoo now.”