Andrew Eccles/Disney

"Dancing with the Stars" partners Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko have been fueling romance rumors after they were spotted kissing in a behind-the-scenes video last week!

Over the weekend, Brooks addressed the gone-viral kissing video with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour at Goldie’s Love-In Gala.

Nader quipped, “Who wouldn’t want to make out with Gleb?"

When Terri called them a beautiful couple, Nader clarified, “We’re a dance couple for now. We’re not in a relationship.”

She added, “I have so many mixed feelings about it. I’m newly single, so we’re having a really nice time.”

Months ago, Brooks called it quits with her ex Billy Haire after four years of marriage.

While they have been subject to showmance rumors, Brooks insisted, “Everything that you see like online and on TikTok or whatever is real, there’s nothing fake about it. I’m not a fake girl.”

Earlier this month, the two had everyone talking about their flirty nature in some TikToks, including one in which Brooks is grinding up on Gleb. In another video, Brooks is seen sitting in Gleb’s lap while he wraps his arm around her waist.

Brooks had wonderful things to say about Gleb, gushing, "Gleb is an amazing teacher, and I'm having a really good time."

As for when the sparks flew between her and Gleb, she answered, “I’m like a vibe person and Gleb has an amazing vibe and he has great energy and he really wants me to have a great experience with ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ He’s very focused on that.”

She continued, “He’s just an amazing teacher and it’s not a bad gig from me either to spend like six hours a day just sweating and rehearsing with him every day. It’s fantastic.”

Though their hot chemistry has been a major topic of conversation, Nader emphasized, "I really want people to take me seriously as a dancer because I'm actually working really hard to learn the routines. So, I want people to focus on that too."

For their next dance in the ballroom on Oct. 8, Brooks and Gleb will be performing the rumba to Marvin Gaye’s “Sexual Healing."