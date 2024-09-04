Getty Images

“Dancing with the Stars” is ramping up for a new season with an all-star lineup!

On Wednesday, “Good Morning America” announced the cast for Season 33 featuring reality stars, Olympians and more.

Teaming up for a chance at the Len Goodman mirrorball trophy are:

“The Bachelorette” Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber

“The Bachelor” Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy

Con artist Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa

“Beverly Hills, 90210” star Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov

Actor Eric Roberts (brother of Julia Roberts and father of Emma Roberts) and Britt Stewart

NBA champion Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko

Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten

“Family Matters” actor Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater

“Pretty Little Liars: Summer School” star Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong

Olympic gymnast aka Pommel Horse Guy Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold

Former NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola and Witney Carson

Season 33 judges will include Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough, while hosts will be Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro.