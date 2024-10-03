Getty Images

A month after Brittany Cartwright filed for divorce from Jax Taylor, he is responding to her court filing.

In the papers obtained by People magazine, Taylor incorrectly stated that he was not legally married to Brittany.

He also checked “other,” regarding child support, leading to confusion that he agreed to give full legal and physical custody of son Cruz to Brittany.

In a statement, Taylor’s rep cleared up the confusion, saying, “Jax and Brittany have already long resolved all matters related to custody of Cruz, and will continue to work together privately for the best interest of their son, which remains their overriding concern. While Jax made errors in filing out forms that are usually done by trained legal professionals, those errors will be amended without delay.”

Last month, Jax shared his thoughts on Brittany filing for divorce.

In an episode of “When Reality Hits with Jax & Brittany,” he said, “Brittany did file for divorce. I understand why she did, and I agree this is the right decision for our family. I will always love and care for Brittany, I mean she is the mother of my beautiful son. All I want is for us to be amicable co-parents and hopefully really, really good friends one day.”

Despite their split, Jax was optimistic that they’ll be amicable, saying, “I know I’m an amazing father and I know I will make an excellent ex-husband.”

Later in the podcast, he spoke about some of his marital issues with coach and mentor Scott Kaufman.

Jax explained, “My anger is a huge, huge thing for me. I just spiral and unfortunately it has been taking a toll on my marriage. I just have these anger issues, and it isn’t about my wife… If something angers me throughout the day… I take it home with me and I take it out on my wife, and it has nothing to do with her.”

He went on, “Unfortunately, she’s had enough, and I don’t blame her at all… to be honest when she decided to leave, I was kind of in shock, I shouldn’t have been in shock, but I was in shock. She was like, ‘I got an Airbnb, I’m out of here.’”