’90 Day Fiancé’: Faith Gets Emotional Over Loren’s Cheating (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has a dramatic sneak peek at “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days”!

In the clip, Faith gets emotional as she confides to her friends about Loren’s cheating and questions if she has made the right decision.

When asked if she had any suspicions that Loren was being unfaithful, she answers, “No, because we always update each other. We always talk to each other. He tells me who he’s with… I had a lot of trust in him.”

Faith admits that it was “just sad” to find out that something “fishy” was going with Loren.

Tearing up, Faith says, “I made the wrong decision.”

In a voice-over, Faith says, “This is exactly what I was worried about with having a boyfriend, that I would end up heartbroken, and now Loren has broken my heart.”