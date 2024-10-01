Getty

Daniel Day-Lewis, 67, is back in the acting game!

After walking away from his career in 2017, the Oscar winner was spotted filming a new movie in Manchester, England.

Page Six published photos of Day-Lewis driving a motorcycle with co-star Sean Bean on the back.

Daniel sports a white helmet, gold glasses, olive coat, and a handlebar mustache in the pics, while Sean also wears a white helmet paired with goggles.

The actors are working on a new film called “Anemone” co-written by Daniel and his son Ronan Day-Lewis, and also stars Samantha Morton, Samuel Bottomley and Safia Oakley-Green.

The film also marks Ronan’s first time directing a feature.

The movie, from Focus Features and Plan B “explores the intricate relationships between fathers, sons and brothers, and the dynamics of familial bonds.”

Focus Features Chairman, Peter Kujawski said in a statement, “We could not be more excited to partner with a brilliant visual artist in Ronan Day-Lewis on his first feature film alongside Daniel Day-Lewis as his creative collaborator. They have written a truly exceptional script, and we look forward to bringing their shared vision to audiences alongside the team at Plan B.”

Lewis announced his retirement seven years ago, and his most recent film was “The Phantom Thread.”

He told W magazine at the time, “[I] didn’t even know I was going to stop acting,” adding that him and director Paul Thomas Anderson “laughed a lot before we made the movie. And then we stopped laughing because we were both overwhelmed by a sense of sadness.”

Lewis added that he had no intention of watching “The Phantom Thread,” saying, “Not wanting to see the film is connected to the decision I’ve made to stop working as an actor.”

The star added, “But it’s not why the sadness came to stay. That happened during the telling of the story, and I don’t really know why.”