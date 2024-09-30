Getty Images

“Sex Lives of College Girls” star Pauline Chalamet, 32, can now add “mom” to her résumé!

In a video from Paris Fashion Week posted by Paris Match, Chalamet is heard telling Greta Gerwig that she just welcomed her first child.

In the video, she tells the “Barbie” director, “I just had a baby!”

Greta responds, “No!”

Then Pauline puts her arm around a mystery man, saying, “We just had a baby. Three weeks ago.”

In June, Chalamet confirmed that she was pregnant.

In a pic that was reposted on designer Jeanne Damas’ Rouje Instagram account, Pauline is seen with a baby bump while wearing a black bodycon dress.

Pauline was joined in the pic by Jeanne, who also showed off a baby bump in a pink bodycon dress.

Pauline has kept her private life off the radar for the past few years, so it is unclear who the father might be.