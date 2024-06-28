Getty Images

“Sex Lives of College Girls” star Pauline Chalamet, 32, is having a baby!

Chalamet, the sister of actor Timothée Chalamet, confirmed the news during Paris Fashion Week, E! News reports.

In a pic that was reposted on designer Jeanne Damas’ Rouje’s Instagram account, Pauline is seen with a baby bump while wearing a black bodycon dress.

Pauline was joined in the pic by Jeanne, who also showed off a baby bump in a pink bodycon dress.

Instagram

Earlier this month, Pauline was able to hide her pregnancy at the Elle Hollywood Rising event in Beverly Hills.

For the event, Chalamet opted for a looser cream dress and blazer.

Pauline has kept her private life off-the-radar for the past few years, so it is unclear who the father might be.

It is also unknown if Pauline’s pregnancy will affect the filming of the third season of “Sex Lives of College Girls,” which does not have a release date yet.