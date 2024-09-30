Ken Page, Broadway Star of 'The Wiz,' 'Ain't Misbehavin'' & 'Cats,' Dies at 70

Getty Images

Ken Page, whose Broadway résumé included originating roles in some of the most important productions in musical-theater history, died Monday. He was 70.

Page's death was announced by friends, including Dorian Hannaway, who wrote on Facebook, "Ken Page has passed onto the next show. My heart is broken." She went on to report he "passed quietly and peacefully at his home."

Actress Shari Belafonte posted, "Ken Page One of the sweetest, most talented guys on the planet... I couldn't believe it... but it's true. It feels like it's coming just a bit too fast and a tad too furiously now... James Earl, Dame Maggie, Kris, Pete Rose, Dikembe, Officer Taggert/John Ashton, Drake H... and now Ken. RIP ALL of you. Heaven is packing it in right now with brilliant talent stepping off that First Class charter..."

Page's death is sure to rock the Broadway community, coming the same day as Tony winner Gavin Creel, whose death earlier in the day had led to an outpouring of grief.





Page, born January 20, 1954, in St. Louis, had one of the most auspicious Broadway debuts imaginable, originating the role of the Lion in the 1975 smash "The Wiz." He also played Nicely-Nicely Johnson in the 1976 revival of "Guys and Dolls," appeared in the sensational "Ain't Misbehavin'" (1978 & 1988), played Old Deuteronomy in "Cats" (1982), and returned in 1999 for "It Ain't Nothin' but the Blues."

He also had an extensive career in off-Broadway and regional theater, working extensively for the Muny-St. Louis. He was a highly regarded cabaret act whose show "Page by Page" was well-reviewed, and he branched out into directing later in his career.

Film credits included "Torch Song Trilogy" (1988) and "Dreamgirls" (2006), and providing memorable voices for King Gator in "All Dogs Go to Heaven" (1989) and Oogie Boogie in "The Nightmare Before Christmas" (1993).

On TV, he made his debut opposite his "Ain't Misbehavin'" co-star Nell Carter on "Gimme a Break!" (1984), was a regular on the short-lived series "Sable" (1987-1988), and was seen on the series "Family Matters" (1990), "South Central" (1994), and "Touched by an Angel" (1995). From 1993-1994, he was the Walrus on the live-action series "Adventures in Wonderland."