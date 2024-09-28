'SNL' Debuts Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris, Surprises with Dana Carvey, Jim Gaffigan & Andy Samberg

NBC

"SNL" kicked off its 50th (!) season with a star-packed debut that introduced the comic giants who will be playing the presidential and vice-presidential contenders this year.

Maya Rudolph, who had played VP Kamala Harris on the show before, had been previously announced as "SNL's" pick to play her this season. She appeared comfy in the role, immediately announcing the return of "your fun aunt" and saying, "The 'funt' has been rebooted. Too funt, too furious!"

"Well, well, well," she said. "Look who fell out of that coconut tree," quoting a favorite story of Harris' about her mom.

Though some had initially hoped Steve Martin would play her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Martin had begged off — and comedian Jim Gaffigan landed the gig.

Summoning up Walz's characteristic midwestern enthusiasm, Walz gushed, "Folks, I haven't been this excited since I got a 10-percent rebate on a leaf blower from Menards!" He also noted he had said yes when tapped by Harris because, as a former teacher, "I need the money."

With cast members James Austin Johnson as former President Trump and Bowen Yang as his running mate J.D. Vance, that left room for two more big surprises — former "SNL" stars Dana Carvey as President Biden and Andy Samberg as VP Harris' husband Doug Emhoff.

Samberg as Emhoff, who is Jewish, said that if Harris wins, he looks forward to decorating the White House for Christmas, the usual duty of presidential spouses: "The theme will be Hanukkah."

The cold open spared no one, depicting Trump as saying at his rally, “I see you trying to leave, but the doors are locked," and President Biden sniffing VP Harris' hair and leaning heavily on catchphrases like "guess what?," "no joke," and "by the way."

The episode featured Jean Smart as host, and while she did not parody her hit series "Hacks," she did bring out co-star Hannah Einbinder to help intro musical guest Jelly Roll. The moment was noteworthy because Einbinder is the daughter of original "SNL" star Laraine Newman.

Elsewhere on the episode, Yang played 10-week-old viral pygmy hippo Moo Deng as a commentary on 26-year-old pop star Chappell Roan's recent retreat from the glare of the spotlight.