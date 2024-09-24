Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson is dishing on Season 6 of her hit daytime talk show!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Kelly on what to expect, including who she would like to cover for her Kellyoke segment.

Kelly said, “I feel like I dated Chappell Roan this summer. I had her on, like, all the time at my ranch. Benson Boone is another one, and we’re actually doing a bit more rap this season, too, and that’s because I love rap. I don’t rap, okay, but I just mean I change it and I make it like more melodic.”

To kick off her season this week, Kelly Clarkson took her show to the roof of 30 Rock and performed a medley of her hits, a suggestion from her mom!

She explained, “My mom keeps telling me I need to do more of my music.”

Kelly will welcome guests including Kate Winslet, Uma Thurman, Halle Berry, and more.

But despite the TV glitz and glamour and mega-star interviews, Kelly says, "I can't express to you how normal my life is. Like, I'm not very celebrity. It's not a rock 'n' roll lifestyle. I’m gonna to go do homework after this interview with my kids. So, when I read, 'Oh, you're interviewing Kate Winslet tomorrow,' I'm like, 'What?' It just seems crazy to me."