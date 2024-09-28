Rebel Wilson Weds Ramona Agruma in Italy

Getty Images

Rebel Wilson and her partner Ramona Agruma have exchanged vows in Italy!

People magazine reports exclusively that Wilson, 44, and Agruma, 40, were wed in Sardinia on Saturday. The location of their destination wedding was a nod to the fact that they had taken their first vacation as a couple in Italy.

The couple went public in June 2022 with a selfie on Rebel's Instagram that announced, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove."

Wilson and Agruma, who founded Lemon Limon, a sustainable apparel brand, announced they got engaged on Valentine's Day 2023. Wilson made it as memorable as possible — proposing at Disneyland California!

"We said YES! 💗💗 Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring 💍 and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!" Wilson wrote at the time. She also described proposing in "Rebel Rising: A Memoir," which was published April 2024.

She wrote, "Ramona sees the pastel rose petals all over the ground and the roses in vases.I tell her how special she is to me. And then I get down on one knee and open the ring box. I end with, 'So in this cliché way, on this cliché day, Ramona Agruma, will you marry me?' 'Yes,' she says through the tears streaming down her face."