Todd Owyoung/NBC

Prince Harry braved a spooky haunted maze with Jimmy Fallon at Rockefeller Center in NYC!

The “Tonightmares” maze was full of jump-scares that left the royal yelling — and even dropping some curses.

In the video, shared on “The Tonight Show,” Jimmy asks Harry, “Are you easily scared?” The Prince replies, “Not normally, but today might be different.”

Armed with GoPro-style cameras, they enter the maze, where nervous giggles turn to screams as zombies and werewolves appear at every turn.

At one point, Jimmy and Harry enter a room to find a zombie feeding on a body and another zombie jumps out. After the men move on to the next room, the cameras capture the two actors sharing a moment of complete awe as they realize they just saw Prince Harry!

The maze ends with the late-night host and the Prince stopping to pose for a photo, when one more zombie pops out to frighten them, leaving Harry hollering.