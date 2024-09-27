Getty Images

It looks like Maisy Stella and Bella Ramsey are dating!

On Wednesday, Maisy showed major love for Bella on their 21st birthday.

Along with a pic of Bella on her Instagram Story, Maisy gushed, “Beautiful beautiful beautiful happy birthday the coolest comfiest most wonderful human imaginable.”

Instagram

In another pic, Maisy and Bella are seen cozying up to one another with Maisy’s arm wrapped around Bella’s neck while Bella has their arms wrapped around Maisy’s waist.

The two have been the subject of romance rumors for a while, exchanging seemingly flirty messages on Instagram.

Instagram

In January, Bella commented on one of Maisy’s Instagram post about the “My Old Ass” premiere during the Sundance Film Festival.

"The Last of Us" star commented, “Oh yeaaah ❤️‍🩹.”

Earlier this month, Bella showed their support for Maisy, who appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Bella commented, “Oh, how you shiiiiiine.”

Maisy and Bella have been open about their sexual journey.

In a recent interview with “The Advocate,” Stella said, “Labels are tricky. I was never pressured to put a label on myself and I was always what I am. I was always open, and I was always queer.”