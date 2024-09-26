‘90 Day Fiancé’: Shekinah & Sarper Dress Up in Traditional Turkish Clothes (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek at “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way”!

Shekinah and Sarper explore their playful sides as they dress up in traditional Turkish clothes for a photoshoot.

Shekinah shares, “Sarper is taking me to this incredible photo shoot studio. It has beautiful views of the city and it has all of these traditional garments that you can wear for the photos, and I'm hoping that this is a good opportunity to get out and reconnect.”

Sarper adds, “I like traditional things in Turkey and I just want Shekinah to experience that,” explaining, “The most traditional looks are the Ottoman Empire.”

He goes on, “The Sultan wears those kinds of clothes, and he has a lot of wives,” adding with a laugh “But, I have only one.”