Mama June’s Daughter Pumpkin Dating Darrin Kitchens After Josh Efird Divorce

Getty Images

Mama June Shannon’s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon has moved on from her ex Josh Efird.

After filing for divorce last month, Lauryn is dating Darrin Kitchens.

Over the weekend, Lauryn posted a pic on Facebook of Darrin kissing her forehead. She wrote, “Then you’d have something to talk about. Koe Wetzel [concert] with my fav plus-one.”

Darrin reposted the pics, writing on the social media platform, “Wouldn’t want to be anywhere else on a Saturday night.”

Earlier this month, Lauryn hinted at her new relationship by changing her profile pic to one of her with Darrin. She captioned the pic, “My happy place.”

Lauryn posted her first pics with Darrin last month. She gushed, “‘Catching flights & feelings’ .”

In court docs obtained by TMZ , Pumpkin filed for divorce from Josh in early August after six years of marriage.

According to the papers, the marriage was “irretrievably broken” and Lauryn and Josh were in a “bona fide state of separation” since July.

Based on settlement agreement, filed in Wilkinson County, Georgia, the two agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their four kids: Ella, Bentley, and twins Sylus and Stella.

The docs note that a “parenting plan” was put in place and they agreed to split any expenses relating to their kids and waive their right to child support.

Lauryn would also take over the lease of their home in just her name.

Josh would have 60 days to remove all of his personal belongings from the home.