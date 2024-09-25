Ezra Sosa on Anna Delvey’s ‘Iconic’ Response to ‘DWTS’ Elimination (Exclusive)

ABC

Controversial “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Anna Delvey and her partner Ezra Sosa were among the first two couples sent home in week 2.

After the show, “Extra’s” Melvin Robert caught up with Ezra solo. He spoke about a moment where Anna, a convicted felon, broke down over all the backlash and how he supported her through it.

“Anna is a tough cookie, so seeing her in that state really shocked me and made me sad,” he said, adding, “In that moment, I just grabbed her hands and told her, ‘When you are in the competition with me, whatever you are going through, I am going through with you.’"

Ezra also reacted to Anna’s comment that she’ll take away “nothing” from the show.

“I knew she was going to say something very iconic and something very ‘Anna Delvey’ with her exit. Of course she has to — it’s very typical. We would expect nothing less of her.”

It was a different story backstage. Ezra shared, "She honestly kept on apologizing to me. She felt super sorry that my first season was cut short."

Plus, Ezra wished Anna had more time on the show, saying, "I honestly wanted to stay longer for my partner. I really wanted to give her a chance to really grow on camera and let America really see who she really is.”

Revealing what he wants people to know about Delvey, he said, "How incredibly sweet she is and how misunderstood she is... I really tried my best to see her for the person she is outside the persona."

He knew her persona would be a challenge on the show. “Not gonna lie. I really loved the challenge,” he said. “And not to say she was a challenge but it's how complex her story is and how America views her that was really a challenge. I really did love getting to know her and getting to dance with her every day, she really is such a lovely person.