Disney/Eric McCandless

Fake heiress Anna Delvey and her partner Ezra Sosa spoke to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert after their “Dancing with the Stars” debut.

Anna shared, “I feel relieved that I didn't fall down and that everything went relatively well. I feel like I could have done it a little bit better, but it is what it is. There is room for improvement.”

Ezra added, “She did pretty good… She's going through a lot of hurdles in this competition, so for night one she's in a great spot.”

Delvey reflected, “I think performing in front of a live audience is something that I've never done before if you don't count, like, the criminal trial, so it was interesting... Pushed myself outside of my comfort zone.”

Melvin asked about criticism surrounding her inclusion on the show, and Anna responded, “I served my time and I paid my restitution. I think I should be afforded to have a chance to move forward.”

She said of her participation, "It's giving people a chance to see a different side of me, something that I would not have a chance to, like, show in regular life.”

As for what she hopes viewers will take away, she said, “I'm a hard worker and I'm ambitious and determined.”

She revealed she was approached by "DWTS" producers, insisting, “I have not watched the show other than the one time when I was in jail,” which was Season 30 in 2021.

Delvey must wear an ankle monitor, leading Melvin to ask, “You decorated your ankle bracelet this evening — will you do that every week to kind of complement your wardrobe?”

“Yes, we have so many ideas,” she said.