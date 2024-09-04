Fake Heiress Anna Delvey Had to Get Permission from ICE to Do ‘DWTS’ (Exclusive)

Disney/Andrew Eccles

On Wednesday, “Extra” chatted with fake heiress Anna Delvey and her new “Dancing with the Stars” partner Ezra Sosa after the Season 33 cast reveal in NYC.

The process of getting Anna on the show was somewhat complicated. She explained, “I had to ask ICE for permission to travel out of state and that took about I think 10 days, so I did not know if I was going to be able to join until mid last week, so everything happened very last minute.”

Delvey was convicted of swindling money from New York’s elite and was released from prison in February 2022 after serving just under four years.

As for how she’s feeling, Anna smiled and said, “I’m just trying to get through the day.”

Ezra shared, “She brought her whole glam team. She’s the only celebrity here with the glam team.”

Anna is most looking forward to getting in “a little workout.”

Delvey was excited to learn the cha-cha.

Ezra quipped, “That’s the only dance she knows, so when I give her the run-down of all the dances and then you should come back and ask that question, but obviously she’s so stoked for the cha-cha.”

While Anna was showing off her dance moves, Ezra added, “She’s working on her hip action, yes.”

Delvey believes Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik is her biggest competition.

Later this month, Anna is planning to take Ezra to New York Fashion Week. She said, “I’m so excited to take Ezra to the Fashion Week and he’s going to be walking one of our shows… I’m producing, I think, five shows with Kelly Cutrone this season… We produced a show on my rooftop last year, so on 9/11 it’s going to be our one-year anniversary.”

When asked what she’ll wear on the dance floor, Anna commented, “I don’t think I have a choice… I cannot, like, wear Balenciaga.”