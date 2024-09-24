Trae Patton/NBC

“America’s Got Talent” Season 19 champ Richard Goodall, the janitor with the golden pipes, is living a dream!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Richard about his big win. He said of the experience, "Words can't describe. I used to use the word surreal, but it's beyond surreal now."

Goodall had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform with Journey on the finale, which he said was something he never even dreamed about.

He shared, "People have bucket lists, and then their are bucket lists you didn't even know about. I'm into the bucket list you didn't even know about that comes with all this."

It's been an exciting time for Richard, who also just got married amid the competition, and he said his wife Angie is "over the moon" about his win.

He spoke about what he plans to do with his $1-million prize, saying, "The sky's the limit. Her and I want to get a house, so we'll figure that out."

Richard emphasized, "I never dreamed that the words Richard Goodall and millionaire would ever be... never."

Richard was Heidi Klum’s golden buzzer act, and he revealed what she said to him when she ran up on stage to celebrate.

Goodall recalled, “She said, ‘I knew you could do it all along,’ and I was just like, you know, ‘Thank you for being my champion,’ and she has been all the way through, each step.”

Richard never imagined winning the show, saying, “I was just going to fly on a plane and sing a song and fly back home and hope that, you know, somebody’s seen my YouTube video. Never dreamed all of this.”

Goodall noted that it was “mind-boggling” that millions of people have watched him perform.

Terri also spoke with Heidi, who was “beaming” with pride over Richard’s win!

She said, “I am so proud of him. I’m so happy that America felt the same, how I felt when I met him for the first time… He had something so special, he was so shy, you know, just standing, you know, on the stage… He’s such a humble man, and when he unleashed, he just turned into a rock star and people saw that and voted for him.”

Klum also teased her “pretty ugly” Halloween costume, which will also involve husband Tom Kaulitz.

She commented, “It’s a couples costume and I’m already feeling very, very sorry for my husband because you gotta be very tough to do this thing… I don’t know who’s gonna last in it longer."