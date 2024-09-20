Getty Images

Demi Lovato, 32, and fiancé Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, 33, are getting ready to tie the knot!

Lovato stopped by “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday and flashed her giant pear-shaped engagement ring!

She also dished on her upcoming wedding, saying, “We have been planning the wedding for quite some time now. We got engaged in December and met with a wedding planner, like, a month later.”

“I wanted to be ahead of it,” she explained. “I don't want to be stressed.”

Jimmy asked, “Are you going to perform at your wedding?” and Demi insisted, “I am not. No, that’s too much stress. I want this to feel not anything like work.”

It sounds like her relationship is influencing her new music!

She shared, "I tend to write form the place that I am in, in the moment. It's been amazing, I've been writing nothing but love songs and sexy songs because I'm just in this really good place."

The star added, "I'm figuring out my sound right now... I don't know when it will come out, but it will come out when I'm ready."

Songwriter Jutes and Lovato met in August of 2022 when they co-wrote the song "Substance."