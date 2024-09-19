How Kelsea Ballerini’s BF Chase Stokes Helped Her with ‘Doctor Odyssey’ Role (Exclusive)

Disney/Frank Micelotta

Kelsea Ballerini is stepping into the acting world! She chatted with “Extra” at the L.A. premiere of “Doctor Odyssey,” in which she has a guest star role.

Ballerini shared she was “honored” and “excited” to get the call to be in the show.

“It was such a fun role to play and it's such a beautiful fun, just interactive show to be a part of. It is drama and romance and… that Ryan Murphy gloss is on it,” Kelsea said.

The singer said of her character, “She’s fabulous and she’s so complex. She just has a lot going on and she’s dealing with a big moment in her life that is going all wrong and I think a lot of girls can relate to that.”

She gushed that it was such a fun show to be a part of and raved over stars Don Johnson and Joshua Jackson.

“Don and Joshua are both just the nicest people that you can't help but just immediately gravitate towards, like they're magnetic. Even when we finish a scene and we're off in a holding area they're conversational and they want to get to know you and they're showing pictures of like their kids it's just so beautiful.”

Kelsea also teased her upcoming EP “Patterns,” which she says is reflective of the last year and a half of her life, growing up, and her “beautiful” relationship with BF Chase Stokes.

“It took me a minute to get my footing after ‘Rolling Up the Welcome Mat’ because it was so specific and it just changed my career in so many ways and so I wanted to make sure that I was honoring that level of honesty and songwriting in what's next,” Ballerini said. “I think I did and I'm proud of it and it's really a reflection of the last year and a half of my life and going through growing up and self-reflection and my relationship and the things that have made it where it is now which is so stable and beautiful and I'm really proud of it.”

Kelsea shared how Chase welcomed her into his acting world, saying, “I would refer to like acting as ‘His World’ and when I was asking him about this role I was like, ‘You know I don't want to step into your world too much’ and he's like, ‘Kelsea it's not my world it's a world and I'm a part of it and now you're a part of it, too.”

Stokes even helped run lines! “I'm very independent and I like to kind of do things and then come home to him but at the end of the day I was like, ‘Can you help me run these lines? Is this good?’”

As for how they celebrated their recent birthdays, he dished, “We just had a really beautiful week-long celebration with a lot of people that we love… and it was awesome.”