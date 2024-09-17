Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Denied Bail After Offering $50 Million

Getty Images

A day after his arrest, Sean “Diddy” Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

On Tuesday, Combs appeared in federal court in New York, where he entered a not-guilty plea.

TMZ reports he was later denied bail and will stay in custody.

During the court hearing, Combs’ legal team asked for his release with a $50-million bail offer.

In court docs obtained by "Extra," the $50 million would have been secured through the sale of his Miami home and his mom’s home would also be used as collateral.

According to his lawyers, Diddy was willing to wear a GPS monitor and only travel between Miami and New York.

In a federal indictment, the music mogul is facing charges of racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo spoke outside the courthouse on Tuesday, denying the charges.

Agnifilo insisted he will "fight like hell" and that Combs will “plead not guilty, obviously."

The attorney continued, “He’s going to fight this with all of his energy and all of his might and the full confidence of his lawyers, and I expect a long battle with a good result for Mr. Combs.”