Getty Images

Sean Combs, 54, is under arrest in NYC, following a grand jury indictment, The New York Times reports.

The rapper was taken into custody in Manhattan, according to a source.

The specific charges related to the indictment, however, are unknown at this time.

His legal team told The Times in a statement that Diddy was in New York of his own accord because he was anticipating the charges.

The statement continued, “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community.”

The message continued, “He is an imperfect person but he is not a criminal.”