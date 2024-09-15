Gillian Anderson & Peter Morgan Fuel More Reconciliation Rumors at Emmys

Getty Images

Gillian Anderson and Peter Morgan called it quits in 2020, but they are sparking reconciliation rumors!

On Sunday, Gillian and Peter were spotted together at the 2024 Emmys.

During the show, the camera panned on the exes sitting next each other when “The Crown” star Elizabeth Debicki gave him a shout-out after she won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Morgan is the creator of “The Crown,” in which Anderson starred as Margaret Thatcher in Season 4.

Last year, Gillian and Peter sparked reconciliation rumors when they were seen together at a wrap party for “The Crown” Season 6.

Nearly four years ago, U.K. columnist Baz Bamigboye for The Daily Mail reported the breakup of Gillian and Peter, calling it an amicable split.

A source told People that they both had “highly demanding schedules.”

Before the split announcement, Gillian opened up about working with Peter on the show.

She told Harper’s Bazaar, "For our own sanity, and actually for the benefit of the relationship, we had very clear boundaries.”