Gillian Anderson & ‘The Crown’ Creator Peter Morgan Call It Quits

Actress Gillian Anderson, 52, and “The Crown” creator Peter Morgan, 57, are over.

U.K. columnist Baz Bamigboye for The Daily Mail reported the breakup, claiming that after four years of dating, the split was amicable. He added that the pair never moved in together.

A source also tells People that they both have “highly demanding schedules. Their reps have not responded to the magazine’s request for comment.

Gillian played Margaret Thatcher this season on “The Crown,” and she opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about working with Peter on the show.

"For our own sanity, and actually for the benefit of the relationship, we had very clear boundaries,” she said.

What were the boundaries? She said they agreed, "I am not going to comment on the script, but you are not allowed to comment on the performance!"

Gillian was previously married to Clyde Klotz from 1994 to 1997. They had one daughter, Piper, now 26. She was later married to Julian Ozanne from 2004 to 2007. They have sons Oscar, 14, and Felix, 12.