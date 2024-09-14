Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Spotted Together Again

Getty Images

For the first time since news broke of their shocking divorce, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were photographed together — and it appears they came together for their kids, who were also pictured.

On Saturday, the exes were spotted together at the Beverly Hills Hotel in L.A., reuniting in public for the first time since Lopez filed for divorce on August 20.

In the photos (check them out here), the A-listers stood outside the hotel, then walked inside together. They were also photographed inside the same black SUV, with Affleck at the wheel.

The two looked as if they were sharing a tense conversation.

J.Lo, 55, wore a black crop top and black jeans, while Affleck, 52, sported a blue button-up and jeans.

Of their split, which made international headlines, a source told People magazine, "She tried really hard to make things work, and is heartbroken. The kids are a top priority, as they always have been.”