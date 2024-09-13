Instagram

Jason Kelce just introduced his new Irish wolfhound puppy… and she’s a handful!

While chatting with brother Travis Kelce on their "New Heights" podcast, Jason asked, “Have you seen Nessie yet? Our new puppy?”

Travis replied, “I have been watching that baby wolf, that coyote, walking around behind you for the past, like, five minutes.”

As Nessie came up to give Jason some kisses, Travis said, “Oh, that is a good-looking pup right there. That’s a good-looking pup.”

Jason insisted, “She’s coming off real sweet right now. She is a terror.” Travis quipped, “I love that.”

Giving some examples, he revealed, “Like, [she] can get up on the sink already, pulling dishes out with her teeth.”

He added, “She’s the most food aggressive dog we’ve ever had in our life. Any door that has like that little, that little hinge [doorknob], she gets up and she hits it, pulls it open. I’m like what the f**k is this dog?”

Moments later, Jason had to yell at Nessie, telling her, “Don’t you go in that toilet bowl.”

Jason and his wife Kylie previously had an Irish wolfhound named Winnie who passed away six months ago.

At the time, Kylie shared on Instagram, “Holy s**t did [Winnie] live up to the hype.”

She continued, "She was everything I had hoped for in a wolfie and more. I lost part of my soul today, but I know she is at peace. I love you, Winn. You will always be my first born child.”

Meanwhile, Jason’s family also wants a cat, but he’s resistant. On last week’s “New Heights” episode he joked about telling his daughters, “Cats are poisonous,” insisting, “I just don't want a cat.”

He did concede later, “I’ll do an outdoor cat. I’m okay with an outdoor cat.”

Travis is no stranger to cats now that he is dating Taylor Swift, the proud owner of Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button. She even posed with Benjamin on the cover of Time last year.