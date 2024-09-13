‘90 Day Fiancé’: Veah Brings Her Ex to Meet BF Sunny in South Africa (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak-peek clip from “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days”!

In the clip, we meet Veah, who is going to South Africa to meet her boyfriend Sunny for the first time — but there’s a catch!

Since she’s a nervous traveler, Veah has arranged for her ex-boyfriend to accompany her so she doesn’t have to make the trip alone.

When Veah told her friends, one of them admitted, “It wouldn’t be my first choice to bring your ex.”

In the clip, Veah revealed that she and her ex Rory broke up because they “wanted different things in life.”

She reiterated, “It wasn’t a bad breakup, so we are able to remain friends.”

There’s some tension between Sunny and Rory, though. Rory trolled Sunny by posting “haha” on some of his Instagram pics.

Veah admitted, “[Sunny] doesn’t like the idea of me being friends with [Rory].”