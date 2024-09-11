‘Selling Sunset’: Mary Bonnet 'Not Okay' with Nicole Spreading Emma Rumor (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Selling Sunset” star Mary Bonnet sits down with “Extra’s” Billy Bush to talk about the drama on Season 8. She makes it clear she is not happy with Nicole Young accusing Emma Hernan of having an affair with a married man.

“It’s not okay the accusations against Emma. It’s not true… I don’t agree with the way [Nicole] did it.”

As for why Nicole would say such a thing, Bonnet speculated, “I think she took a rumor that she heard and it probably got built up and exaggerated or something.”

She said of Young, “I haven’t spoken to her.”

Mary recalled both she and Amanza Smith heard the initial statement about Emma, which Mary said she dismissed entirely.

“It was not what [Nicole] said. She blew that up a lot. It was not what Nicole said. It was something so minor and it wasn’t definitive at all, so in my head, I wasn’t even paying attention to it,” Bonnet explained.

They even told Nicole, “You don’t want to do this, you don’t want to go there,” but Mary said she “didn’t listen.”

Mary also addresses her clash with Chelsea Lazkani over a skirt that Chelsea wore to a brokers’ open.

“It was extremely short. There needed to be some sort of skirt or pants, but I wouldn’t have even said anything if I wasn’t on the listing with her, but it is also my reputation, it’s also our clients. If I’m involved in it and it is impacting my business, I have to say something.”

She insisted, “It is nothing personal against her, just the outfit.”

Plus, she opened up about the heartbreaking loss of her and Jason Oppenheim’s dog Nico during the season and how she has been “torturing” herself by re-watching the episode just to see her beloved pup again.

“He was my son’s childhood dog and dogs become your best friend and it was just really hard to lose him,” she shared.

Mary and Jason still share Zelda and Thor, and she said, “Everything just brings us closer together.”

The closeness, however, isn’t a problem for her husband Romain.

She told Billy, “He’s so confident,” adding, “They are like brothers. They love each other very, very much.”