Netflix

“Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause is on a mission to clear Emma Hernan’s name and call out Nicole Young ahead of the show’s Season 8 premiere.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Chrishell, who claims that Nicole spread a “dangerous lie” about Emma.

Stause commented, “The only time she’s ever made headlines is trying to take down me and now Emma, so you know, she’s trying to do the same playbook she did before. It’s unfortunate that she was given the platform to do it again and Emma not be given the chance to defend herself, because as you will see now with the receipts that are coming out, it’s so blatantly untrue.”

She added, "Even the person that somehow started [the rumor] that Nicole, you know, names is the first person to be like, 'Oh my God, that is not what I said, Nicole.' You'll see all of this proof coming out, unfortunately we have to wait until it airs to be able to post them."

Chrishell took up for Emma, saying, “I just wish she had been given a chance on the show to defend herself.”

Stause noted that Emma’s drama with Nicole is now overshadowing a lot of the achievements of this season.

She said, “We did a lot of things this season, you know, a lot of deals and things I'm super proud of, but unfortunately this is my best friend, so it overshadows a lot. I just think it’s a dangerous lie to tell about someone when you knew it wasn’t true and you were told in writing that it wasn’t true… It’s just unfortunate.”

Chrishell has also said she won't be part of a Season 9 if Nicole is involved, and she doubled down on that.

She insisted, “I will never work on a show with her again."

After eight seasons and seeing someone systematically try to plot against several people... Why are we giving her more airtime?" Stause emphasized. "The audience doesn't want to see this or hear this. When somebody’s just hungry for camera time and lies, the audience is over it."

She added, "We're big personalities, we're dealing in high luxury real estate stakes. There is drama that doesn’t need to be blatant lies and just trying to, like, fight for camera time. I think that's way more interesting."

Chrishell wants more women “lifting each other up” instead of taking down another woman. She said, "I really have a moral code that just doesn't want to be involved with something that would give her more air time."

Stause called Young "nothing but a complete liar,” adding, “She also just hired a crisis management team because she know she’s caught in the biggest lie."

On a happier note, Chrishell opened up about her marriage to G Flip and their plans to start a family.

"We're working on it," she said. "We will have a family."

She elaborated, “We’re a same-sex couple and so there’s a lot of, you know, just obstacles that we face and it’s been a journey... We’re still working on it and I’m hopeful that yes, we will be entering a new chapter at some point soon.”

Chrishell noted she filmed some scenes with G Flip, but they didn’t make the cut on the new season, joking that there wasn’t “enough drama” between them.