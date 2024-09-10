Instagram

Lucy-Bleu Knight, stepdaughter of rocker Slash, tragically died on July 19, and now there is new information surrounding her death.

Previously, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s office confirmed that she died by suicide, listing the cause as hydrogen sulfide toxicity.

Now, DailyMail.com has obtained the full autopsy report, revealing more heartbreaking details.

Knight reportedly checked into an Airbnb on July 15 and was scheduled to stay there for four days.

Instagram

The property manager reached out to her multiple times but didn’t hear back. When she stopped by, the door wouldn’t open, so she called the authorities.

Daily Mail says that when first responders opened the door they noticed a suction effect and a chemical smell. There was a note taped to a trash can in the kitchen that said: “CAUTION CALL HAZMAT IM SO SORRY H2S GAS TOXIC DONT ENTER.”

After calling the hazmat team, authorities accessed the home and found Knight used blue tape to seal any cracks around doors, vents, light fixtures, and outlets.

Her body was found in the bathroom, where she had placed black bags on the bottom of the shower.

Instagram

The report states that rigor mortis had set in, her skin lacked color, and her lips were dark.

Prescription drugs were found at the scene, including an antidepressant and antipsychotic, however, the medications were not found in her system when she died.

Authorities also found a packet of suicide notes on a side table at the Airbnb, which have not been made public.

DailyMail.com reports an earlier M.E. report stated that Lucy-Bleu had “a history of undiagnosed mental illness” and that her family said she suffered from paranoia and hallucinations. She was placed on two 5150 psychiatric holds in the past year.

Knight also left a public message on her Instagram, which went live after her death.

The haunting post stated, “Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity-I am sorry. Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace🌷.”

Her mother, Meegan Hodges, wrote in the comments, “MY BABY GIRL! 🕊️🤍I LOVE YOU WITH EVERYTHING. I’M SO SORRY.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.