Slash’s Stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu’s Haunting Final Post Before Her Death at 25

Slash took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news that his stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight has died at 25.

The post stated, "Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024.”

"Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul,” the post continued.

The family asked for privacy as they “grieve and process this devastating loss."

Lucy-Bleu’s mother Meegan shared the same statement on her page.

Following the death announcement, what appeared to be a scheduled Instagram post went up on Lucy-Bleu’s page.

The haunting post stated, “Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity-I am sorry. Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace🌷.”

Her mother Meegan wrote in the comments, “MY BABY GIRL! 🕊️🤍I LOVE YOU WITH EVERYTHING. I'M SO SORRY.”

Grace McKagan, daughter of Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, also wrote, “You have nothing to apologize for, I’ll see you again, I love you. I’ve got you.”

Her mother Susan Holmes shared, “We love you Lucy 💔 always have and always will May you rest in peace with angels beautiful soul 🥲See you on the other side angel 🕊️.”